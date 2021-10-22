Mary Mallon was a very nice person, like many of today’s anti-maskers, COVID-deniers, and anti-vaxxers. She only wanted to be left alone, and to be free to work. But she was responsible for killing many people, including children. We know her as “Typhoid Mary” — an asymptomatic carrier of a deadly disease.
Today, we have a political party that has decided that their notion of “individual freedom” is more important than the people they kill by rejecting basic hygiene practices.
The GOP and its followers don’t know who will die. It’s a random, “stochastic” outcome. The term for gaining power through policies that threaten random lives and livelihoods is “stochastic terrorism.”
Why does the GOP employ stochastic terrorism? Hard to say. Their policies are not popular and they oppose the policies that most Americans favor. They are threatening to destroy America’s economy by refusing to raise the debt limit. So rather than help people, they fire them up using fake populist controversies like anti-debt hysteria, critical race theory, “stolen elections,” and Covid-19 denialism.
It works on gullible people.
The Idaho GOP is becoming the “Free Typhoid Mary!” party, based on the views of one leading candidate for governor. They’re fine if your children die as a sacrifice for the shallow notion of “freedom” they are using as a wedge issue. It’s a sacrifice they’re willing to make. You are a statistic in their power play.
How long will Idahoans put up with such a reckless, deadly ideology?