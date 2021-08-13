Aug. 6 is the 56th anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act created by the U.S. Congress to enforce the 15th Amendment of the United States Constitution, and it falls during a season that many Republican state legislatures again are creating Jim Crow states by voter laws that intentionally eliminate us folks who aren’t, you know, GOP material.
You know, laws had to be changed because Mr. Trump wasn’t re-elected. How very sad. Ironically after President Lyndon Johnson signed this into law, many Southern states were attracted by Nixon’s Southern strategy in 1968. You know how well Mr. Nixon worked out. Unfortunately for the nation, the GOP now inherited most of that charming destructive lot, the hardcore “rebs” from the South — a point that seems to be overlooked by the Bonneville County Republican’s treasurer in her commentary earlier this summer about Democrats, which also contained many factual errors. Guess she needs to stick with cookie-making analogies about how infallible the guy’s ideas are, like a commentary penned by her predecessor.
There seems to be a segment of the Republican Party that — you know — believes in alternative facts. They also say disparaging things to cover for their political sins. The Democrats are Marxist socialists hiding under the school desks in our public schools, anti-God, anti-family, etc. Something to consider then: Some folks in the GOP seem to be flirting with fascism? Nah.
Arnie Erickson
Idaho Falls