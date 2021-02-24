Telling the truth is a good strategy.
The former president has been soundly defeated in the election and the impeachment. His lies have been exposed. Thanks to the former president, the Republicans have lost the House, the Senate and the presidency.
The party is imploding while they choke on their lies. If they weren’t blinded by their lust for power, prestige and wealth, they would immediately begin the process of deconstructing the former president’s regime of lies and the cult that sprang from it. How? Tell the freakin’ truth.
Don’t hold your breath.
R.W. Pierce
Idaho Falls