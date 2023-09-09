Florida's ocean temperatures reached a record 101 F during July, the world's hottest month in recorded history. Florida was then battered by Hurricane Idalia. Since hurricanes are fueled by the evaporation of seawater, Idalia supports predictions that soaring sea temperatures intensify storms and hurricanes. Sea temperatures and levels have been relentlessly rising over the past hundred years as the earth continues to warm.
What do the GOP presidential candidates have to say about climate change when asked in their recent debate? The moderators received few direct answers, despite the overwhelming scientific consensus that climate change is caused almost entirely by humans burning fossil fuels. Vivek Ramaswamy called climate change a hoax. Ron DeSantis sidestepped the question entirely. Only Nikki Haley acknowledged that climate change is real, but downplayed American responsibility. Others did not answer the question. And, in the past, Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax.
According to a September 2022 Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey, “Half of Republicans under age 45 say the government isn’t addressing climate change enough, compared with just 32% of older Republicans.” All of the GOP candidates are avoiding addressing the climate change concerns of a large fraction of their own base, let alone those of the general public. According to the same poll, “Most people in the United States (62%) say the federal government is doing too little to reduce climate change.”
