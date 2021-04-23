I have heard many arguments and much anger expressed of late over the infringement of personal liberties and all the rancor due to the lockdowns, mask mandates and other efforts to stem the tide of the pandemic. My heart goes out to those who lost their jobs, had their businesses damaged and most of all those who lost loved ones in all this. The toll in human terms has not been seen in our lifetimes, but it is not new to those who lived through world wars and other global devastations. But can we not step up as previous generations have done?
Do we really need to strip our governor of the power to make emergency declarations, ones that may be needed quickly in a time of crisis? Remember it is always easy to call the shots from the cheap seats, to Monday morning quarterback when you’re not the one on the field, having to call the play with the limited information you have at that moment. And look at Gov. Little’s courageous efforts, compared to the weak or timid (or in some cases tyrannical) responses of other states’ leadership have placed them in a much tougher spot than Idaho. I applaud his efforts and am grateful for all who have worked so hard and risk so much to help us.
And that brings me to my last point. Personal liberty is only worth something if you have given something for it.
Stan Bell
Idaho Falls