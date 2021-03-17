On my way to work on March 5, I regrettably ran over a cat. The precious animal ran into the car ahead of me, was visibly shaken, got up and ran right underneath my car. This happened in the westbound lane, right in front of Staker Floral on 17th Street.
Once at work, a friend talked to another friend who went right over to make sure it was removed from the road, but he found nothing.
I went back and searched during my lunch hour and again nothing.
If a good Samaritan stopped and removed the cat — my heartfelt thank you. Thoughts of it being run over and over tore at my already broken heart.
To the young man at Dutch Bros coffee shop who not only gave me a much-needed coffee but set everything aside and let me tell him my horrific ordeal — thank you for restoring my faith in young people. Many of you really do care about more than yourselves.
If it was your cat that I hit — I’ve never been more sorry in my life. I have owned cats all my life and know the devastation of losing one. A $100 donation has been made to the animal shelter in your cat’s memory. I would love to apologize to you personally if you desire. My number is 208-589-4587.
I hope you can forgive me.
Julieann Skinner
Idaho Falls