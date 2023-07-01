The Republicans would like to raise the voting age and take away your right to vote. They should be very afraid.
Voting is just like driving. You choose R to go in reverse and you choose D to go forward.
— If you want more expensive medical care and hate the thought of everyone having health care, go in reverse.
— If you want someone else to decide what’s best for your body, go in reverse.
— If you have friends who are “different” (according to the R) to be denied and discriminated against, go in reverse.
— If you want to have someone choose what books you can and can not read, go in reverse.
— If you want to take away everyone’s Social Security (that they’ve already paid for themselves), go in reverse.
— If you want an even bigger military, go in reverse.
— If you like paying higher taxes and giving huge tax cuts to the ultra-rich, go in reverse.
— If you want to rig elections by gerrymandering and making it more difficult for minorities and poor people to vote, go in reverse.
— If it’s OK for politicians to tell blatant lies in the name of “fake news,” go in reverse.
Generation Z, if all of you get up and out and vote, you can make this country normal again.
Your numbers have true power — only if you exercise that power.
And be sure to tell all your friends. Sound of mic dropping.
Curtis Johnson
Rigby
