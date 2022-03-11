Our Founding Fathers placed deep trust in God. George Washington exemplified this his entire life, which is reflected by a story commonly known in Pennsylvania. During the Revolutionary War, a Pennsylvania farmer came in and reported to his wife: “I was out in the field and heard a voice in the woods. I went to investigate and discovered George Washington on his knees praying. The revolution is going to go OK.”
Abraham Lincoln had faith that God prevailed in the affairs of the United States. On one occasion he said, “I have felt his hand upon me in great trials and submitted to his guidance. I (am)… relying on his help and trusting in his goodness and wisdom.”
During the fierce battle at Gettysburg, it was reported by others that Lincoln was surprisingly in excellent spirits. After the battle he reported to Gen. James Rusling that “I had no fears. … I went to my room one day, and I locked the door and got down on my knees before almighty God and prayed to him mightily for victory at Gettysburg ... soon a sweet comfort crept into my soul that God almighty had taken the whole business into his own hands and that things would go all right at Gettysburg."
Today we can be thankful for the stalwart faith and endurance of Washington, Lincoln and other great presidents. I hope that we can continue to have the blessings and guidance of God over our great free land.