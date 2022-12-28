A lot of you voted for Mr. Trump because you wanted the government to be run as a business. But in reality, he didn't do that.
Here is what I would consider running the government as a business: I would negotiate on all prescription drugs. As Medicare, I am the largest user of prescription drugs, and as a business, I should get the lowest price on that drug.
As to military spending: I would stop all contracts with private providers of military equipment and have the Corps of Engineers design and build facilities so I as the government can build them myself. I don't need to pay a middleman. That goes for all items from the boots and socks to the helmet.
I would have all federal employees be covered by Medicare for their insurance. Why should I pay an insurance company for something that I provide?
As for taxes, I as the government have been using Social Security to cover the national debt. Therefore, the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax should be applied to all income. It could be reduced to 3% each from employer and employee.
Now, if you are serious about the government being run like a business, then you need to contact your senator and representatives and demand that we have a public option for Medicare. Why should the rest of us have to pay for health care for people that are attacked by criminals?
When you're the 800-pound gorilla you get to negotiate prices.
