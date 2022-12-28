A lot of you voted for Mr. Trump because you wanted the government to be run as a business. But in reality, he didn't do that.

Here is what I would consider running the government as a business: I would negotiate on all prescription drugs. As Medicare, I am the largest user of prescription drugs, and as a business, I should get the lowest price on that drug.

