Recent polling shows that Hispanic voters are fleeing the Democratic Party in droves. In some states, there are now actually more Hispanic Republicans than Democrats.

So, what's the Democrat Party's solution to this loss of Hispanics? Push for legislation that would protect abortion all the way up to, and in some cases even including, birth.

Yeah, that'll do it. That will bring back those Hispanics to the Democratic Party.

Pablo Bridges

Idaho Falls

