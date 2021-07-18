I’m writing this letter to explain my personal philosophy when thinking about the complex issues of cancel culture, free speech and censorship.
Cancel culture is driven by public opinion and economics. Cancelations occur when an employee’s speech infraction generates public attention that threatens an employer’s profits, influence or reputation. People with politically incorrect opinions and views are being coerced into silence under threat of the loss of their livelihood.
Is there a way to change the mechanism of cancel culture? Businesses will always have to make a profit, and people will always have different opinions on what is appropriate, so how can we make sure the freedom of speech is protected? I’ve been considering this question for a few weeks now, and I’ve come to the conclusion that personal tolerance is the only way to eliminate the toxic cancel culture that forces people into conformity and stifles the opportunity for open debate.
So, what is my personal philosophy? Even though I believe my opinions are the right opinions, and I wish others would share my view of the world, I realize that if I never encounter anything in my community that offends me, I’m not living in a free society. Even though I may disagree with someone’s opinion, I realize that the fact that we have different opinions is a testament to our freedom. This has helped me develop a tolerance for other’s opinions, and I believe it’s the only way we can ensure people aren’t canceled for “offensive” speech.
Avery Harker
Rexburg