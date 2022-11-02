The first collectivized economic activity in America, and the only one written by John Adams into the 1780 Constitution of the state of Massachusetts, is to provide a publicly-funded education through primary grades to protect the citizens from being misled and misusing their vote to do other than protect freedom. A person is not free who is under an economic bond.
Sad to me that School District 91’s bond election propaganda includes unproven analogs and allusions to improving the quality of education by building a new high school while leaving the current Idaho Falls High School as — wait for it, wait for it — a high school. To those who believe that newer buildings produce improved education — no changes to teaching staff, teaching method or student body are required, thank you — I ask, by what means? I wonder that anyone would aspire to the poor quality education that must be at Harvard or Yale Universities, where they suffer with oldest buildings of 502 years and 500 years, respectively. The instructors and students at those institutions must both suffer from some as-yet-to-be-explained impairment in their abilities, manifest only when they are in those buildings, that diminish the quality of education.
Pity the students relegated to the old Idaho Falls High School who get left holding the “old maid.”
And pity the voters who voluntarily accept economic bondage for so cheap a price as an unnecessary shiny new high school.
