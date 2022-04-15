The federal government spent $17 billion over the past 20 plus years to increase the numbers of salmon returning to Idaho — with no success. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson concluded that the only way to save the salmon from extinction is to remove the four dams on the lower Snake River. Simpson’s approach and comments from opposition candidate Republican Bryan Smith are provided by Jakob Thorington in the Dec. 15, 2021, edition of the Post Register. $33.5 billion in federal spending is required to breach the dams in 2030 and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams now provide.
Simpson held 300 meetings to find answers to 1) Could the dams be destroyed, pulling salmon back from extinction? and 2) Could people depending on the dams be made whole? The answers were yes.
Simpson has experience completing projects requiring many years and getting agreement from people with varying interests, for example, protecting the Boulder-White Cloud Mountains in central Idaho.
Smith’s position appears to be as follows:
— In 2014 and 2022 he branded Simpson as a “liberal” in nearly every news release and now in political campaign ads. His definition of conservative is based on the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Index. I disagree with that definition.
— He should win the election because he is “more conservative” than Simpson.
— Simpson’s concept for saving the salmon is a declaration of war against farmers, ranchers and families, but he provides no basis for this thinking. I see no reason why a “more conservative candidate,” should win over Simpson.