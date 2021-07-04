Here’s what’s really behind Jennifer Ellis’ predictable attack on me, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and Idaho conservative voters generally: For most of the last several decades, a powerful faction of Idahoans have posed as Republicans in order to win elections. Some even ran as Democrats before realizing that running as a Democrat isn’t so fruitful of an exercise. In truth, they’re not really Republicans. They’re not really conservative. But they have gotten really good at telling voters things like “I’m pro-guns” and “I’m against abortion.” Those are important positions to hold, but that’s the extent of their belief in conservative principles and limited government — if they really believe in those things at all.
Ellis and her band of left-leaning “Republicans” are content to create government programs, regulations, take away your rights or tax you into oblivion. Over the last decade, the veil has come off, and it’s now easy to see how closely aligned establishment Idaho Republicans are to Democrats.
That has caused Idahoans to elect actual conservative Republicans to office, especially the Idaho House of Representatives. This is great for Idaho and for America, but Ellis and company are scared because they don’t like conservative principles. So, they’ll say and do anything to keep their power, as Ellis did, including defense of programs that indoctrinate students into hating America and including making up lies about America’s greatest president, Donald J. Trump.
We are at a critical juncture. It is up to Idahoans to choose: socialism or conservative values. I choose conservatism.
Doyle Beck
Idaho Falls