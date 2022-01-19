I see that Idaho Falls is promoting its parks' outdoor skating rinks on social media. These seasonal opportunities are a savvy use of public spaces in winter months.
However, the timing is utterly comical.
A lot of Idaho Falls citizens have no need for extra ice in addition to the daily wintry obstacle courses in their subdivisions' ice rink streets, no gear (aside from a vehicle, a bicycle or your own two feet) required.
Some Idaho Falls subdivisions have even lucked into extra — I don't know what to call them — X Games-type vehicular obstacles. Like one street on the west side where my front-wheel-drive vehicle couldn't gain traction to stop even at 15 mph going downhill on a solid sheet of ice in time to navigate an unmarked foot-wide pavement gap. This resulted in some automotive front-end misalignment and a bracing shock to passenger and driver nervous systems.
In all seriousness, I've been driving in snow and ice for decades of winters. Life goes on despite inclement weather in wintry climates, but the risk to life in our Idaho Falls neighborhoods throughout the entire season, year after year, is careless to the point of negligence. Bring in some consultants to plan better maintenance scheduling. Ask Gov. Little for some of those surplus funds in a "Snowy Fund." Ice is great to skate on. It's not great to drive or walk on.
The main city streets and the rinks look great. Now let's see some more effort on the streets where our kids play.