The recent debacle during the cold snap in Texas reminded me just how reliable our infrastructure is here in Idaho Falls. Unlike Texas, we always have clean water when we open the tap, and the electricity and natural gas are always there when we need them, even during the coldest Idaho winters. Downtime is almost nonexistent.
Ditto for trash collection and sewer and sanitation services. These systems and services are so reliable that we rarely give them a second thought.
Consistently achieving close to 100% uptime isn’t easy, but that’s pretty much what we’ve come to expect. But none of this happens by accident. If we stop and think about it, a great deal of planning and effort goes on behind the scenes to ensure that all this infrastructure is constantly maintained, staffed and up and running 24/7, 365.
So, as our Texan friends recover from poor planning down south, let’s take a moment to thank Idaho Falls Public Works, Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas. These guys and gals rock.
Jeffrey Forbes
Idaho Falls