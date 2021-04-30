Part of my regular health checkups are various procedures to screen for cancer. Even though some of these procedures are invasive and uncomfortable, I gladly submit to them because I know cancer is real and dangerous.
This same mindset is why I strongly disagree with the recent opinion piece entitled “Idaho’s new McCarthyism.” Critical theory is ideological cancer, and we are wise to take defensive measures against its malignant spread and destruction. The word limit keeps me from addressing all the problems of critical theory, but I encourage the reader to hear and heed its critics as well as its propagandists. Historically, it has destroyed every society in which it has been implemented. Its proponents are actively engaged in getting it implemented in every institution, including Idaho’s education. But because it is a subversive, deceptive philosophy, it typically disguises itself as something benign or helpful. But it really is cancerous and dangerous.
It promotes dividing people by race and demonizing certain ethnic groups under the guise of anti-racism. It denies the inalienable rights and responsibilities of individuals and stereotypes by social groups under the guise of anti-discrimination.
It promotes radical intolerance of opposing viewpoints, demonizing opponents under the guise of tolerance.
It always produces the censorship and oppression of dissent of which the “McCarthyism” opinion accuses. And it results in widespread injustice and/or mob justice under the guise of social justice. Therefore, I congratulate our state leadership for recognizing the danger and taking steps to guard against it.
Brad Copp
Idaho Falls