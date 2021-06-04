Idaho Federation of Chapters of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association has been recognized by the NARFE — Alzheimer’s Program for Distinguished Service in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.
The 1,100 members of the Federation from all parts of the state achieved fifth-highest place winner for 2020 per capita contributions from all 50 states.
In 1985, NARFE and the national Alzheimer’s Association agreed that 100% of all donations from NARFE members to the Alzheimer’s Association would always go to Alzheimer’s research aimed at ending Alzheimer’s disease.
Since that time, NARFE members have contributed over $13 million dollars to Alzheimer’s research. NARFE’s donations have sponsored 67 researchers looking for a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
Gen Boguslawski, of the Nampa NARFE Chapter, has been the Idaho Federation Alzheimer’s coordinator since 2004. As the Idaho Federation Alzheimer’s coordinator, Gen collects the funds from the seven Idaho chapters in Nampa, Moscow, Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Orofino, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls and sends those donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Idaho NARFE members raise funds through raffles, yard sales, silent auctions, memorials and donations.
Ken Barr
Blackfoot