Thank you, Jim Jones, for your ideas on Aug. 8 in the Post Register’s commentary page regarding the status of the Idaho Republican Party. My father was a Republican, and I think he is spinning in his grave over the behavior of the Republican Party in Idaho and our nation. My father fought in Italy during World War II. He and my mother, who grew up in Nazi Germany, both suffered from PTSD from war experiences.
My experiences growing up with my parents have made me aware of the dangers of authoritarianism and autocracies. What occurred on Jan. 6, to me, was an attempted coup d’etat. Not all the American flags waving in the world can change that fact to me. The influence of the Idaho Freedom Foundation on my legislators and the lieutenant governor’s ties to the Three Percenters is unacceptable.
Like you, sir, I too can vote as a Republican in the 2022 Idaho primary. In 2018, I bothered showing up to a primary and I found out I was a Republican. For the last 20 years, I considered myself a Democrat, and because the Democrats seldom fielded more than one candidate, I never bothered with the primary.
Sir, you were on the highest court in this state and outlined the problem of our state’s primary election system. Do we need a jungle primary to solve this? What would be required to change to this type of system? A now nearly impossible citizen’s ballot initiative?
A. Erickson
Idaho Falls