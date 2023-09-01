Idaho is a fiercely independent state. We are known for our rugged individualism married with a “can-do” spirit that has built this place into the thriving state it is today.
Idahoans are not, however, fond of being forced to do anything. Especially if it comes from a politician. Unfortunately, for the last few years, our politicians have turned away from that Idaho spirit and forced thousands of Idahoans to either sign on to a party platform or be turned away at the polls.
Like many Idahoans, especially those in the military or public service, we just can’t support signing our name to an official platform. We don’t want to be forced to join a political party to vote for crucial elections in this state.
Fortunately, a group of determined volunteers across the state have come together to solve this problem. Idahoans for Open Primaries believe we deserve to vote without being beholden to a party apparatus. By re-opening Idaho’s primary elections and implementing ranked-choice voting, the Open Primaries Initiative will give Idahoans things we want and desperately need: more freedom and better leadership. More freedom to participate in our elections and leadership that speaks to average Idahoans, not the party elite.
During the next several months, you’ll meet volunteers like us at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, community meetings and in your local neighborhood talking about this important issue. Stop by, ask us some questions and sign on to get the Open Primaries Initiative on the ballot. Idahoans deserve nothing less than the freedom to fully participate in our elections.
