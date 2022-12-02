One of the reasons why my wife finally succeeded in convincing me to move from Idaho Falls to central Iowa two years ago was what had happened to sport fishing both out there and in southwestern Montana. During the four decades that I had lived there, the catching part of my hobby had fallen from great to zip most of the time.

One cause was the fact that its entrepreneurs had been tax-subsidized to dam up its creeks, diversion ditches and small rivers with tiny hydroelectric plants. Collectively those facilities contributed under 1% to our home’s power supply while gradually killing off that region’s trout and whitefish due to migration inhibition. Global warming had also gradually cut winter mountain snowpacks that both lowered and warmed the water flowing in its creeks and rivers during summers and, worse, encouraged the farmers "owning" almost all of Idaho’s real and imagined natural water to completely drain “their” reservoirs more often.

