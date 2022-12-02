One of the reasons why my wife finally succeeded in convincing me to move from Idaho Falls to central Iowa two years ago was what had happened to sport fishing both out there and in southwestern Montana. During the four decades that I had lived there, the catching part of my hobby had fallen from great to zip most of the time.
One cause was the fact that its entrepreneurs had been tax-subsidized to dam up its creeks, diversion ditches and small rivers with tiny hydroelectric plants. Collectively those facilities contributed under 1% to our home’s power supply while gradually killing off that region’s trout and whitefish due to migration inhibition. Global warming had also gradually cut winter mountain snowpacks that both lowered and warmed the water flowing in its creeks and rivers during summers and, worse, encouraged the farmers "owning" almost all of Idaho’s real and imagined natural water to completely drain “their” reservoirs more often.
They were also using far more fertilizers and pesticides in the fields surrounding fishable waterways which runoff, along with their now often too-warm water, killed off most of the aquatic insects that its trout and whitefish had fed upon. Iowa’s corn and soybean farmers rarely irrigate, and their state doesn’t possess enough elevation differences to render damming up its creeks to generate electricity profitable. Iowa’s bluegills, bass, carp and catfish are already heat acclimated and are as much fun to catch with a flyrod as Idaho’s trout had been.
