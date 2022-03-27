After reading about the current legislative goals of the Idaho Freedom Foundation (the shadow government wannabes) and their minions in our Idaho House and Senate, I find these goals to have no foundation in democracy and contain no concern for the freedoms of the people of Idaho. The proposed bills aim to suppress the rights of voters, overpower the rights of women and have their origins in other states like Texas and Mississippi from a group still trying to impress a loser presidential candidate.
The only thing these bills have in common is their intent to enforce more hateful laws, oppress more citizens and attempt to control more aspects of our lives. All the while telling us these bills are for our own good? If this is good, we need new representation, as these people don’t know us at all. We have the ability to decide for ourselves our own health options, we really can decide who to vote for and do it by mail, absentee or election day ballot. We really do want more funding for schools and teachers. We do not need you to keep telling us racial history doesn’t matter, controlling student club choices and censoring our libraries. Truth is power, and truth is loving our neighbor. Please start looking for truth in our Constitution, our laws and the books you have not read.