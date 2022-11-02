The Thursday, Oct. 27 City Club presentation by candidate for attorney general Mr. Arkoosh at Bennion Center was very interesting and informative along with more proof that voting for Mr. Labrador would be a huge mistake for the state of Idaho and its citizens.

Southeastern Idaho just got rid of a bunch of Freedom Foundation politicians, and we sure don't want or need another one. Thus, Mr. Arkoosh, who has excellent credentials and experience, both severely lacking by Mr. Labrador, should be our next state attorney general, without question.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.