The Thursday, Oct. 27 City Club presentation by candidate for attorney general Mr. Arkoosh at Bennion Center was very interesting and informative along with more proof that voting for Mr. Labrador would be a huge mistake for the state of Idaho and its citizens.
Southeastern Idaho just got rid of a bunch of Freedom Foundation politicians, and we sure don't want or need another one. Thus, Mr. Arkoosh, who has excellent credentials and experience, both severely lacking by Mr. Labrador, should be our next state attorney general, without question.
As said earlier, very good presentation, but rather than impartial, there was a very biased moderator/facilitator who definitely could and maybe did turn off any independent or non-Freedom Foundation Republicans. This is the third time I've been at presentations where Mr. Adler has been the moderator, and each time he's shown his bias or personal opinion rather than the questions actually submitted from the audience. Strongly suggest that folks go to the person or persons giving the presentation and ask them directly, as I did, if you want their response or opinion.
Strongly suggest future presentations where Mr. Adler is the moderator, utilize a hand-held microphone for questions from the respective individuals.
