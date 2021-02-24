I’m no legal scholar, just an ordinary citizen with an opinion. My dictionary defines impeach as “to bring (a public official) before the proper tribunal on charges of wrongdoing.”
Since Trump was no longer a public official when he was tried, it seems to me that impeachment was not the correct avenue to hold him accountable. It is through the courts that many of the protesters will be held accountable, and it is this avenue that Trump should also be held. Thus, while the events at the Capitol were horrendous, I feel that the impeachment trial was purely political and only added fuel to the fires that divide this country.
But what if the impeachment trial had actually convicted Trump when he was no longer in office? Then, as a precedent, could Congress “impeach” any past president, living or dead, or even any citizen, living or dead? I don’t think that is what the framers of our Constitution had in mind.
And I applaud our senators and representatives for voting to acquit, not because of innocence, but because impeachment is not the correct way to deal with this issue.
Jeff Ring
Idaho Falls