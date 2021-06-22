I was going to write a response to Doyle Beck’s comments on my article addressing the absurdity of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, but he didn’t say anything. And, somehow, he totally misunderstood my comments about Messrs. Andrus and McClure, which clearly said we don’t have any Democratic or Republican candidates now or in the wings of their stature, which is sad.
Products of the Freedom Foundation, such as the inept, self-serving, backstabbing lieutenant governor or the publicity-seeking, pistol-packing representative from Iona pretty well support the many and much-publicized articles condemning the policies and objectives — or what appear to be the policies or objectives of the Freedom Foundation.
Maybe, just maybe, the voters of Bonneville County and other parts of the state (especially western and northern) are finally realizing the actions of the Freedom Foundation are not in the best interests of the majority of Idaho citizens or the state.
Sidebar note: The lack of any action by the city leaders related to metered water is coming home to roost. However, they’re going to waste a million or so on a “study”? Kind of like the “pending” police station, another boondoggle.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls