Two of our most dependable negative attitudes on the same page. As I recall from my youth, two negatives make a positive. Right? To Mr. Frickey's worry about Democrats wanting to disarm everyone completely: not true. Just the assault rifles. Raising the age limit to purchase guns from 18 to 21 with enhanced background checks would please us immensely. As to Hunter Biden's alleged lie and other supposed crimes, I've heard nothing about charges against the man. I find it hard to believe that someone who supports Trump is complaining about a person lying when that "neon" star Trump lies every time his mouth opens.
For Mr. Fuhriman's complaint about reduced media coverage of COVID, let's be thankful there's less to report. I'm not sure of the source of his numbers, so I Googled the subject. According to the New York Times, June 18 cases were 0; last year new cases 359. This reflects Idaho numbers. Total Idaho cases to date, 458,000; total deaths 4,956. For the USA on June 16, hospitalizations totaled 25,692, intensive care unit 2,915. Numbers. We've had over a million deaths from this relentless disease. We've had Ukraine news, mass shootings and Jan. 6 committee hearings to push emphasis off COVID. But don't worry, sir, COVID is still with us. Just not so many cases and way fewer deaths.