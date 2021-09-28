Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
“Just how like Rome are we today?” asked Aaron Tolson, recently on this page. He reads a new book by Mary Beard to say we’re getting pretty close to the rule by emperors, indolence, “adulterous, lascivious” behavior, constant foreign wars and debased money supply that brought down Rome.
There’s enough truth to this recitation that many of us might nod in agreement without knowing much about Rome. I, for example, count President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and “ending wars to remake other countries” as a welcome move away from the Roman example.
There is, however, a comparison to Rome that should be added to the list, the internal threat from the one man who would be emperor, Donald Trump. It was Trump who urged his followers to overturn a legitimate election on Jan. 6 by storming the capital, bringing down legitimate government. He is, personally, the “adulterous, lascivious” example. He constantly sows dissension, discord, belittlement and fear, tearing our nation apart.
Aaron writes of a “lethal plague that spread through the Roman empire.” A similar plague is upon us today, overwhelming our hospitals with Trump supporters who refuse vaccinations and masks that protect their fellow citizens. Science has been replaced with witch medicine. Fear reigns over compassion.
Without doubt, we are in an apocalyptic time (a Latin phrase referring to a failure to perceive ultimate reality). Yes, Aaron, we must educate and discipline ourselves. Knowledge over witchery. Avoid facile comparisons. The truth cuts more ways than one.