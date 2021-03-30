Andi Elliott must have been a drum major at some point in her life because she loves beating a drum on many topics she is poorly prepared for. Recently she criticized the District 93 School Board because she disagrees with their protocol and decisions.
School board members are elected by their constituents to represent them, and I cannot imagine a more difficult year than the most recent. Board members, in my experience, listen to their constituents with a large variety of opinions but ultimately must make the decisions they believe are best for the district.
Perhaps, rather than sit on the sidelines and beat her drum, Andi should seek a seat on the District 93 board and see if there are enough people who believe she knows what she is talking about to justify their vote.
What say, you Andi?
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls