Sometimes I read something that just makes me shake my head and roll my eyes. Such was the case when I read Barbara Miller's column.
She had a typical Republican diatribe going in which she blamed all the world's ills on Democrats. But that's what we expect from Republicans. At the conclusion of her tirade, she ran right off the rails. She was shocked to learn that 60% of Idahoans voted to expand health care under Medicare and Medicaid. She then wonders where our pioneer heritage is. Well, "pioneer heritage" was then. This is now. This is 2022, not 1865. Times change. The world has changed.
Barbara seems to think that Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, public schools, unemployment and "welfare" are evil socialist programs. Here's some news for Barbara. There are people in this nation who are unable to care for themselves. Do those who are unable to fend for themselves in her utopic dog-eat-dog world forfeit their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Is she so self-centered that she would have the most unfortunate among us live in squalor? Just kidding. We all know the answer to that.
I reckon Barbara does not understand that one of the very first responsibilities of our government is to promote the general welfare. If taking care of those who need care does not "promote the general welfare," I'm sure I don't know what does. Perhaps Barbara can enlighten me.