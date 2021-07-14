In your July 7 op-ed, you referred to “plantation owners who migrated north and set up shop there.” Please cite the names of at least three individuals who did this. This information must be available to you, and I would like to read more about this phenomenon of plantation owners becoming northern factory owners.
Also, you state, “Government-run schools are teaching children to turn against their ‘narrow-minded,’ ‘bigoted’ and ‘patriarchal’ parents and fear anyone who does not look like they do while keeping them illiterate and promoting immorality.”
Please provide specific, documented and verifiable examples of these occurrences.
Cathy Richards
Idaho Falls