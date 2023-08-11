I am inspired by Dan Henry’s courageous stand against the racism in Beverly Kingsford's metaphor of the mixing of colors of modeling clay (Post Register, July 12) to note some of the other dog whistles and bullhorns in that column and other right-wing screeds.

Kingsford writes that “private property and individual innovation are being replaced by the common good and a scrambled sameness.” That’s terrible news, except there are no specifics. Whose private property was replaced? Where did this happen in Idaho? Did a bunch of evil socialists come along and take some kid’s bicycle? And when did the common good become a bad thing?

