I am inspired by Dan Henry’s courageous stand against the racism in Beverly Kingsford's metaphor of the mixing of colors of modeling clay (Post Register, July 12) to note some of the other dog whistles and bullhorns in that column and other right-wing screeds.
Kingsford writes that “private property and individual innovation are being replaced by the common good and a scrambled sameness.” That’s terrible news, except there are no specifics. Whose private property was replaced? Where did this happen in Idaho? Did a bunch of evil socialists come along and take some kid’s bicycle? And when did the common good become a bad thing?
The revelation is the rant about “your gender your sexual preference, your abilities against comparable contestants.” The right-wingers seem both terrified by the concept of gender-fluidity and delighted to have a wedge issue to set us against one another. They’re the ones who want to cram everybody into a binary box, where anyone who is different (read: gay, trans) is expected to conceal those differences or face being ostracized.
The frightening part is that their fear of diversity leads inevitably to forced conformity, to punishment of differences, to rejection of individuality. Doubtful? Check out Florida’s campaign against gay and trans kids or efforts in Idaho to ban books and punish librarians. Don’t be fooled by flag-waving and happy talk. There’s an iron fist behind all that, and it will crush anybody who’s different. And we’re all different.
