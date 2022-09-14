In Bill Craig's mind, he has the Ds all figured out. But what about the Rs?
If you love insurrectionists trashing our Capitol, threatening to hang their own vice-president and trying to subvert the democratic process, vote R.
If you love a president who demands that a secretary of state falsify election results, vote R.
If you love a president who loves Vladimir Putin, vote R.
If you want to have Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every five years, vote R.
If you love paying $1,000 for insulin every month, vote R.
If you love paying more taxes while billionaires pay none, vote R.
If you love a president who stole hundreds of classified documents, vote R.
If you love old men in Washington deciding what's good for your wife or daughter, vote R.
If you love a party that runs up the deficit every single time they have the White House, vote R.
Et cetera, et cetera.
Shelton Beach
Arco
