Bob Zeil’s recent op-ed was balanced and accurate. Critical race theory is reverse racism.
Yes, other forms of government, including socialism, not to mention our own hallowed heritage, have a place in the curriculum. But the former is a historical perspective, and the latter is basic civics.
The obvious problem with so-called critical race theory is that it is deceptively named. “Theory"? More accurately, it is “critical race polemic.”
Mr. Zeil has properly called out critical race theory.
It really is indoctrination.
Jay Gaskill
Idaho Falls