For anyone rightly concerned about the riots of 2020 continuing into the summer of 2021, I recommend reading the Trump Administration’s “Homeland Threat Assessment” dated October 6th, 2020; specifically the “Terrorist Threat to the Homeland” section which starts on page 17.

A couple of key sentences in the report include:

- “Among DVEs [Domestic Violent Extremists], racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists — specifically white supremacist extremists (WSEs)—will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland.”

- “Anti-government and/or anti-authority violent extremists are likely to be emboldened by a perceived success exploiting otherwise peaceful protest movements and concealing violent tactics.”

What’s not in the report? Any references to Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Fascism or Marxism.

Kent Kvarfordt

Idaho Falls

