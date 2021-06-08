For anyone rightly concerned about the riots of 2020 continuing into the summer of 2021, I recommend reading the Trump Administration’s “Homeland Threat Assessment” dated October 6th, 2020; specifically the “Terrorist Threat to the Homeland” section which starts on page 17.
A couple of key sentences in the report include:
- “Among DVEs [Domestic Violent Extremists], racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists — specifically white supremacist extremists (WSEs)—will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland.”
- “Anti-government and/or anti-authority violent extremists are likely to be emboldened by a perceived success exploiting otherwise peaceful protest movements and concealing violent tactics.”
What’s not in the report? Any references to Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Fascism or Marxism.
Kent Kvarfordt
Idaho Falls