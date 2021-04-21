Mr. Ziel’s response to our most recent letter was very interesting and enlightening. He has either misrepresented our statements or deflected by not responding to our concerns.
First, we stated that if the pipeline was finished, only 50 permanent jobs at most would be left, not that only 50 jobs would be gone. Thousands of jobs would be lost because they are only temporary in any case.
Mr. Ziel makes no mention of the other issues we discussed in our letter — like the very dangerous environmental impacts from the acidic, corrosive tar sand oil. The pipeline is planned to cross ecologically sensitive areas and large sources of drinking water. Would he want this toxic oil to be routed across our aquifer? He does not mention that this project violates Native American treaty rights and is opposed by many groups. There is also the fact that the majority of this oil would be sent overseas for the economic benefit of Canada, not the U.S.
Although Mr. Ziel claims that raising the corporate tax rate will hurt the middle class, we are already suffering from both increased taxes because these corporations aren’t paying their fair share and lack of resources to fix our crumbling infrastructure. According to the Idaho Register, there are 1,550 bridges in need of repair and 295 declared structurally deficient. In addition, Gary Cohn, Trump’s architect of the tax cut, stated that a 28% tax rate would be fine.
Again, no more words available.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls