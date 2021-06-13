The context of Bryan’s op-ed are the efforts being made to restrain the spread of COVID-19, and his premise is that individuals will make responsible decisions for themselves, plus society at large and that many actions in response to COVID-19 are infringements on freedom/liberty.
All thoughtful people will recognize there is not a parallel between Moses, the children of Israel and Pharoah centuries ago and the strife Idaho is having while dealing with the worst pandemic in a century.
Can you imagine what driving would be like if we did not have speed limits, required driving licenses and drivers training to teach the upcoming generation how to responsibly handle a large potential killer and maimer? The surgeon general issued his report on the harmful effects of tobacco use many years ago, yet some youth and many adults of all ages continue to use tobacco despite the warning.
Government must provide some measures to keep society safe and, in some cases, safe from itself. In many cases “letting the people go” has dire consequences.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls