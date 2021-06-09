If we use Bryan Smith’s logic, not only is mask-wearing depriving us all of our freedom, but so are the following: wearing seat belts in automobiles and on airplanes; requiring testing and a minimum age to get a driver’s license; no driving while drunk or impaired; registering automobiles and obtaining insurance; following stop lights, all signs and speed limits while driving; no smoking in public places (also a public health issue like wearing masks); businesses ruling “no shoes, no shirt, no service” (these same businesses have the right to require masks); minimum age to buy and use alcohol. More could be listed.
Many laws restrict us from doing whatever we darn well want to, but they are absolutely necessary to prevent confusion and chaos in our society. We cannot understand why some people object to a measure designed to protect the public’s health, including themselves and their families, except that they are blindly following misinformation.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls