In the Republican commentary, written by Bryan Smith and published in the Aug. 11 Post Register, Smith writes concerning statements made by Rep. Furniss. According to Smith, Furniss had stated statistics that do seem improbable for Idaho. Smith’s commentary includes examples of what certainly appear to be statistically incorrect statements made by Rep. Furniss. Smith then writes: “Furniss simply has a hard time telling the truth. ... He refuses to be accountable.”
I do not personally know either Smith or Furniss, but I do have great respect for people who tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Smith wrote: “Furniss obtained his House seat in the Republican primary where he received 6,460 votes from 17,316 eligible Republican voters. This means only 37% of eligible Republicans voted for him ... and 63% of eligible Republicans didn’t vote for him.”
Smith’s statement that Furniss received 6,460 votes is correct as written; however, his statement is not candid and can lead the casual reader to be deceived and to reach an incorrect conclusion. At best, his statement is disingenuous. According to Ballotpedia, on June 2, 2020, Furniss’s primary opponent received 2,951 votes (31.4%); the 6,460 votes were 68.6% of all primary votes in his district. Clearly, an overwhelming victory in which Furniss was chosen to be the Republican candidate.
Smith characterizes Furniss as an individual who “wildly doubles down on more untruth or attacks the messenger. ... Furniss owes his constituents an apology.” The phrase “the pot calling the kettle black” comes to mind.
Jim Okeson
Idaho Falls