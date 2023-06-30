These young Republicans are concerned that voting rights on the executive board may be eliminated for that age group and present the argument that the Democrats are not behaving that way.
I am a child of the '60s and early '70s. Leary, a Harvard professor, was promoting the use of LSD, and many in the hippie culture adopted the motto, "Do not trust anyone over 30." (I wonder what they thought on day 364 of their 29th year?) There were contentious protests against the Vietnam War, and young men were being drafted into a fight they knew nothing about before they could vote. Turbulent times to say the least.
Experience and time produce wisdom, and that is who should vote on the executive board. A younger man was running for governor this past election, and when I asked what experience he had to serve as governor, he referred to his education accomplishment and I had a hearty, silent belly laugh.
I attend Democratic meetings often, and they are reaching out to young people. My concern is that these young people are being led similar to the Pied Piper luring rats because they never ask probing questions and ignore any information that questions their paradigm.
If you want the results Democrats produce, compare Idaho and California in state debt, income tax, cost of living and violent crime. If you do not want that for Idaho, yield to those who have been in the battle much longer than you have. I believe your intent is good; however, you simply do not know what you are talking about.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.