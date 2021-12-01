Do conservative columnists consider facts optional? Take Carolyn Harrison’s panicky Nov. 3 column against “social justice.”
Ms. Harrison celebrated the defeat of House Bill 1193, though no such bill exists. Perhaps she meant HB 226, which involved the childhood education grant. As Ms. Harrison writes for the Bonneville GOP, should we congratulate them for making Idaho $6 million poorer? Hooray.
What does Ms. Harrison fear about the grant? She said the money would promote a certain book but didn’t say how. Nothing in the bill says Idaho would accept that book.
So, no facts yet. What about the book she attacked? She made ad hominems against the author and recounted multiple passages before concluding it was “crass” and “historically incorrect” (providing no examples supporting either characterization).
Googling the book’s title and “childhood development grant” gives only two results: her column and a legislative update from Rep. Priscilla Giddings last March. Ms. Giddings also fears this alphabet book for children — she and her newly arrested buddy Aaron von Ehlinger voted against the grant.
Ms. Giddings claimed the grant would go to the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, but that wasn’t in the bill. Perhaps we can take her word for it.
Neither the Idaho AEYC webpage nor that of the national AEYC mentions the book. It’s just a professional organization supporting educators.
So, no facts at all. Perhaps this is just another example of the GOP using faux-hysteria and lies to get gullible people worked up?