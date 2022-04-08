It seems that Carolyn Harrison in her March 30 Post Register column has been misled by the supposed conservative principles of the America First Foundation into believing that they are just a fine example of conservative values, worthy of support by Idaho voters and certainly deserving of a video visit by Janice McGeachin. I was just a tad uncertain about this estimation, so I went to the America First Political Action Conference website, and I must say, I sure got an eyeful.
The lineup of speakers at AFPAC III, the conference sponsored by the foundation, makes me want to ask Harrison just how many racists it takes to make a conference a white nationalist event? Is Nick Fuentes enough? Do we need to add Milo Yiannopoulos? Should we add Jared Taylor and Peter Brimelow? When do we decide that “American nationalism” is just a cover for neo-Nazism?
“You are known by the company you keep” is an old saw, but Harrison would have us believe that McGeachin is so naïve that she didn’t understand who would be at that conference or what their beliefs were. I think McGeachin knew exactly what that conference was about and decided to take the chance that the base of Idaho conservative voters liked the company she was keeping. To the contrary, I think Idaho voters, right and left, conservative and liberal, are decent, patriotic (not nationalistic) citizens who recognize a wolf in sheep’s clothing when they see one in a video that should never have been sent.