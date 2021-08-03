Although Charles Allen states correctly that the frequency of tropical cyclones, such as hurricanes, has remained approximately constant, he neglects to mention that the intensity of tropical cyclones is increasing. Tropical cyclones are fueled by the evaporation of seawater, which increases as ocean surface temperature increases.
According to {span}National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration{/span}, from 1901 through 2015, sea surface temperature rose at an average rate of 0.13 degrees per decade, in parallel with increasing atmospheric temperature. According to many scientific studies, such as several by Thomas Knudson, et al. at NOAA, ocean surface warming from anthropogenic global warming is likely fueling more powerful tropical cyclones and the destructive power of tropical cyclones through flooding is amplified by rising sea levels from global warming.
In addition, tropical cyclone precipitation rates are projected to increase due to enhanced atmospheric moisture associated with global warming, as is the proportion of severe categories 4 and 5 storms.
Charles Allen would have us believe that there are natural rather than human causes of industrial-era climate change. Solar energy output, volcanoes, cosmic rays and other naturally occurring mechanisms have all been examined and eliminated as significant causes, and we are left with the inescapable conclusion that humans dumping 34 billion tons of carbon dioxide plus other greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere every year is the major cause.
Although water vapor is the most significant greenhouse gas, its source is entirely from water evaporation. As we warm the atmosphere by adding carbon dioxide, etc., the resultant heating evaporates progressively more water in a feedback loop.
Glenn McCreery
Idaho Falls