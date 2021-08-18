I was very pleased to read Christine Stoll’s article on the success of IDeal, Idaho’s 529 College Savings Program. When Rep. Lee Gagner, Sen. Grant Ipsen and I co-sponsored legislation to establish Idaho’s College Savings program 20 years ago, I don’t think we realized just how successful it would be.
It all began when I received a letter from a man in Coeur d’Alene, who sent his letter to everyone on the House Education Committee, asking why Idaho didn’t have a college savings plan like other states did. He wanted a tax benefit when contributing to his grandson’s education. Rep. Gagner and I worked closely with State Treasurer Ron Crane in crafting the enabling legislation and in setting up the program. Our goal at that time was simply to enable friends and relatives to contribute to a person’s college tuition and expenses up to $4,000 and receive an Idaho tax deduction.
It is amazing to read how that 2001 legislation has expanded to include apprenticeship programs, K-12 tuition and employer contributions. It is also amazing to read that participation in IDeal has gone from 800 twenty years ago to 60,000 today.
I congratulate Christine Stoll for her role as director of IDeal, Idaho’s 529 College Savings Program and all those financial managers and investment partners who have made this program so successful.
Donna Boe
Pocatello