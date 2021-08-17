“This boy’s more mixed up than a feather in a whirlwind.” — Foghorn Leghorn
Dan Henry, disappointing and yet, so predictable. Turns out, anyone with opposing views clearly are “fear mongers and liars.” You threw down the gauntlet, and I guess expected a pat on the back.
Your omniscient attitude is both caustic and laughable. I simply tried to establish a common frame of reference. You deflect, deny and point fingers at the GOP for employing the same bad behavior that both parties have and continue to demonstrate for the past three decades. It’s just a function of who is in power and who desires to remove them at any given point in time. Vicious circle to be sure. It would be refreshing to have anyone on the left simply admit that. At the end of the day, all American people will suffer as both parties continue to chase their tails, point fingers and treat the other guy with the same approach as you led with. No time to get anything done — too busy with gamesmanship.
This ongoing unproductive hostility between the left and right will end up not unlike Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” No one wins. Nothing gets done. “All are punish’d.”
Rod Hughes
Idaho Falls