Dan Henry looks like a smart young man. However, his latest diatribe against the GOP reminds me of an episode of “Seinfeld.” A hairpiece toting George (it actually looked good on him) was complaining to his friends that he had dated what turned out to be a bald woman and accordingly didn’t want to see her anymore.
The resulting exchange between George and Elaine was hilarious.
Elaine: Do you see the irony here? You’re rejecting somebody because they are bald.
George: So?
Elaine: You’re bald.
George: No I’m not — I was bald.
Dan, can we simply agree that both parties have engaged in “conspiratorial lies” to make the other side look more “bald”? That marriage equality has reduced the emphasis on the traditional nuclear family? That there is no reason a transitioning man should expose themselves to a female audience? That the current administration is attempting to reduce access to certain types of guns? That there are several documented cases of 2020 voter fraud? The list goes on and on.
I would be fascinated to hear Dan’s take on some of the more glaring “baldness” of the several Obama administration missteps and the politics of President Biden’s following the science fiascos. Turns out science has turned into more of a political art these days.
Finally, the now enlightened Dan has reimagined the look of a decent conservative.
Dan and Jim Jones, do you see the irony here? You are rejecting someone because they are bald. Take off your hairpiece, you’re bald.
Rod Hughes
Idaho Falls