Oh no, Dean Frickey, I have to chat with you. I also watched the hearing at which Ketanji Brown Jackson was attacked by Sen. Cruz, Sen. Graham and Sen. Hawley. It was a disgusting display by presidential hopefuls who will apparently employ disinformation and exaggeration just to make noise and to reap media attention. During the inquisition, the said senators wouldn't even allow Judge Jackson to respond to their attacks. Dean, you pretty much quoted the senators in your letter, including the remark that "Ketanji Brown Jackson is not fit to serve on the Supreme Court."
But what I saw from Judge Jackson was poise, a willingness to endure the cruel treatment targeting her with patience toward her tormentors and the grace of a true lady who refused to respond in kind. I would also point out the fact that Sen. Lindsey Graham voted for Judge Jackson just last year when she was appointed to the D.C. circuit court. I would also opine that this incredible woman is much more qualified to serve SCOTUS than is Amy Coney Barrett.
You deserve the benefit of the doubt of perhaps pushing QAnon dogma; I personally think you have merely been influenced by right-wing propaganda. May I encourage you to research for yourself the history and qualifications of Judge Jackson. You're welcome, sir.