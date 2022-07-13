Dean Frickey, your words were the exact words that Gov. Abbott said while they were still gathering DNA from body parts to identify little victims.
“The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” was repeated at the National Rifle Association convention in Texas. That is false. Would it be possible for good guys and bad guys to wear different colored T-shirts so we will know the bad guy from the good guy? Perhaps law-abiding citizens could wear another color so we will be able to know law-abiding citizens from homicidal maniacs. Take a look at the phrase, “law-abiding citizen.” Start with the word, “law.”
Laws are not made because 98% of the people want to steal your property or take your life. They are made to protect the 98% from the 2%. Abiding — one meaning of is to conform. We have a law, and we conform to it. Abiding indicates we are conforming to the law. Citizen is a citizen of the country they are part of. To lay your fears to rest, we will talk about taking your guns away. Ex-post-facto. It is a constitutional protection. It says we cannot make a law today and enforce it yesterday. This lie is to scare you. I heard Clinton, Obama and Biden was going to take guns away. I never heard any of them say any such thing.