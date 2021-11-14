Funny how Dino Lowrey defends the dishonesty and immorality of the liberal Democrats’ plot to get fellow socialists to vote in the Republican Primary by promoting more dishonesty in painting conservative Republicans as fascists.
A typical fascist is a dictator and one who rules with an iron fist, controlling everything from the economy to the dissemination of information. Conservative Republicans, on the other hand, believe in freedom, private enterprise, property rights and freedom of assembly, speech and worship. Fascists believe in gun confiscation, while conservative Republicans will defend gun possession as a right protected by the U.S. Constitution.
We believe government should be limited, quite the opposite of the historic fascists that come to mind when the term is used, e.g., Hitler and Mussolini. And, of course, quite the opposite of what Dino would have readers believe.
I have to say, over the years, attempts to smear conservative Republicans shouldn’t surprise me, but the newest smear job is truly breathtaking. It’s an attempt to deflect the reality of what the modern Democrat Party is all about and convince the uninformed that they’re not the ones who have a ton in common with the true meaning of fascism.
Which political party believes in a centralized economy? Which political party is aggressively promoting government health mandates? Which political party practically controls the media and therefore suppresses the opposition, facts and information? Fascists do have a modern-day equivalence, and you’ll find them behind the logo of a donkey.