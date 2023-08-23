Dorothy Moon’s column from Aug. 9 was stunning in its lack of connection to reality.

We have a two-tiered justice system, but it favors Trump. Anyone committing the crimes of Trump would be locked up awaiting trial. Anyone making threats against witnesses as Trump has would be locked up and prevented from posting smears. Instead, he’s traveling around the country spewing lies to gullible people.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.