Dorothy Moon’s column from Aug. 9 was stunning in its lack of connection to reality.
We have a two-tiered justice system, but it favors Trump. Anyone committing the crimes of Trump would be locked up awaiting trial. Anyone making threats against witnesses as Trump has would be locked up and prevented from posting smears. Instead, he’s traveling around the country spewing lies to gullible people.
Yes, it’s two-tiered all right.
Moon wonders why the press is silent on the alleged corruption of the Biden family. Perhaps it’s because nobody has presented any evidence of wrongdoing that would raise suspicions about President Biden. You know, unlike the massive wealth gained by Trump’s children while they were actually employed by the White House. Another example of Trump being treated better than everyone else.
She seems stunned by the number of charges against Trump. Well, those of us of more than average intelligence knew Trump was a criminal and a sexual predator back in 2016. People like Moon fell for this criminal and now wonder why he’s being charged. It’s because he committed more crimes, Dorothy. That’s all.
Trump and his supporters whine about “weaponization” when he did more to weaponize the Department of Justice and FBI than anyone and is promising to increase that weaponization.
There is so much false and dishonest with her column that it would take multiple columns to rebut. I’ll just have to be satisfied by Trump’s coming convictions and President Biden’s reelection.
