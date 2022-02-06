Thank you, Doug, for your thoughts regarding my letter of Jan. 6. I appreciate the opinions even though I don't entirely agree with you, and I hope you have been following the events of the past two weeks or so. It has been revealed and acknowledged by Mr. Trump that he did attempt to prevent confirmation of the votes electing President Biden. He further suggested that he would pardon the participants of the Jan. 6 attempted coup should he be elected in 2024. If this person is elected again, he will surely not be called president nor will it be likely that our democratic republic will survive.
Mr. Fries, your letter serves to parrot the disinformation promoted by Rupert Murdoch, Fox News, Donald Trump and his base. I'm sorry that you're among those who have been deceived, lied to and influenced by the corruption. I requested confirmed incidences of voter fraud or any corruption involved in the 2020 election; you responded, "There is an abundance of evidence out there of fraud," and, "Arizona has found fraud in its audit." Not true, sir, not even with that ridiculous months long audit in Maricopa County. Not even after four counts of votes in Georgia. There has not been revealed any fraud in Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, Georgia or Arizona, contrary to your insistence.
For now we all are entitled to our opinions and are free to express them so long as we do not promote violence. We may find that freedom absent after 2024.